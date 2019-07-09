Woman accused of stabbing her mother to death in Virginia

Christa Joanne Pohorence. (Courtesy of the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office via WAVY)

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities say a 29-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday morning for killing her mother in Virginia.

The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release 29-year-old Christa Joanne Pohorence is charged with second-degree murder and stabbing while in the commission of a felony in connection to the death of 72-year-old Marsha Joan Pohorence.

The release said deputies were dispatched to a home in the 1600 block of Abingdon Lane in the early-morning hours of Tuesday for a reported homicide.

Responding deputies found Marsha Pohorence, the home’s owner, dead inside her bedroom. An investigation found she was stabbed to death by her daughter, Christa Pohorence, the release said.

Christa Pohorence is being held at the Gloucester County Jail without bond.

