RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Police have arrested 24-year-old Vanessa Martinez Cruz in the death of 31-year-old John Anthony Ledford.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of Schaub Drive just before 10 p.m. to a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located Ledford who was deceased.

Authorities have not released any further information regarding the shooting.