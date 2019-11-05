Woman charged $300 for chicken tenders and lemonade at airshow

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — How much are you willing to pay for some chicken and a drink?

One Virginia Beach woman says she was wrongly overcharged $300 for just that, after ordering from a vendor at the NAS Oceana Airshow back in September.

Now she’s trying to get her money back.

Tammy Warner says she’s been attending the air show since she was a little girl, and back on September 22, she brought her grandson along to experience it.

She stopped at one of the food vendors and ordered a chicken tender plate and lemonade for him.

She says the worker at the food stand told her it would be $30. Walker’s card was swiped through a reader on the worker’s phone through the payment software, Square, so she didn’t get a paper receipt.

Walker says it wasn’t until about a week later that she noticed the charge was actually $300.04.

“I was like concessions? $300? What would I have spent $300 at concessions for. Then I look back at the date, I’m like ‘we were at the Oceana Air Show … chicken tenders’ and that’s when the ball started rolling,” Warner said.

She says she reached out to her credit card company and they tracked down the vendor, who provided a receipt. Because they had that, the bank couldn’t report the incident as fraud and refund her money.

Plus, the phone number on the receipt has been disconnected.

“We live in a great community where there’s festivals each weekend and these vendors pop up everywhere, and your card is being swiped and you’re not seeing any type of itemized bill, you’re not sure what you’re being charged for, you’re just trusting the vendor,” Warner said.

NAS Oceana officials say they were made aware of this dispute and are currently gathering additional info to clarify which concession vendor was involved and what additional actions may be warranted.

