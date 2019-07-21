Woman charged in fatal shooting during domestic dispute in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities have arrested 26-year-old Jada Hayes in connection to a double shooting that killed one man and injured another.

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a reported shooting in the 200 block of Acre Lane in Orrum around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Once on scene, deputies located a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg. Authorities say he is in stable condition.

Another man, 31-year-old Jeffrey D. Odum, of Orrum, had been transported to the hospital by family members before officers arrived. Orrum died at the hospital.

Authorities say the shooting was a result of a domestic situation between Hayes and the 29-year-old man who was injured.

Hayes surrendered to investigators at the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. She has been charged with first degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Hayes is being held at the detention center without bond.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.