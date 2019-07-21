Breaking News
Crews searching for young man who vanished during night swim at NC coast

Woman charged in fatal shooting during domestic dispute in Robeson County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Jada Hayes

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities have arrested 26-year-old Jada Hayes in connection to a double shooting that killed one man and injured another.

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a reported shooting in the 200 block of Acre Lane in Orrum around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Once on scene, deputies located a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg. Authorities say he is in stable condition.

Another man, 31-year-old Jeffrey D. Odum, of Orrum, had been transported to the hospital by family members before officers arrived. Orrum died at the hospital.

Authorities say the shooting was a result of a domestic situation between Hayes and the 29-year-old man who was injured.

Hayes surrendered to investigators at the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. She has been charged with first degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Hayes is being held at the detention center without bond.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Local News
More National News
More Weather
More Sports
More Check This Out
More Wake County News
More Durham County News
More Cumberland County News
More Johnston County News
More Orange County News

Don't Miss