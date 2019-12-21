Woman charged with DUI after crash kills 2 people, SC troopers say

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) – A woman now faces charges in connection with a September crash that claimed two lives in Darlington County.

According to Trooper Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Patrice Latoya Watson McFadden was the driver at fault in a crash that happened on Society Hill Road, near Mont Clare Road.

Online booking information from the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center in Darlington County says McFadden was booked Friday afternoon on two counts of felony DUI resulting in death and two counts of reckless homicide.

Trooper Tidwell says she was driving a Mazda pickup truck when her vehicle crossed the centerline, striking a Ford head-on.

Two people in the Ford died. McFadden was hospitalized.

Everyone involved was wearing a seat belt, according to troopers.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now