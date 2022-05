ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN)—A woman is dead, and a teenager injured after a shooting at a Rocky Mount restaurant.

Police said Natasha Berry, 38, was killed in the shooting that happened just after 7 p.m. at the Rocky Mount Chili’s.

Officers said Nytica Battle, 25, fled the restaurant but was arrested and charged with first degree murder and Going Armed to the Terror of the Public.

Battle is currently being held without bond at the Nash County Detention Facility.