Woman charged with murder in husband’s death, Orange County deputies say

Teresa Mosser (inset) in an image from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. CBS 17 image of the couple’s home.

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was charged with murder this week in the 2018 shooting death of her husband in Orange County, deputies said.

The incident was reported just before 8:45 p.m. April 25, 2018, at a home on Eno Cemetery Road in Cedar Grove, according to a news release from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

James Charles Mosser was killed in the shooting, the news release said.

His wife, Teresa Mosser, placed a 911 call the night of the shooting saying that she did “not know if she hit him” with gunfire, according to the news release.

“She placed the call from another room where she ran after firing the weapon. She told responding deputies she shot him in self-defense,” the news release said.

Deputies were called to the home a month earlier for a verbal argument, according to officials.

The news release said that deputies used a “crime scene reenactment” during the investigation and that officials had “frequent consultation with the district attorney.”

A first-degree murder warrant was issued for Teresa Mosser, 59, on Wednesday, deputies said. She surrendered to authorities Thursday morning.

Mosser was released on a $50,000 secured bond.

Her next court date is set for September 23.