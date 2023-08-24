RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) –The Durham County Sheriff’s Office said a woman who was supposed to be caring for a dying woman has been charged with stealing from her.

On July 13, the DCSO said they received a call from the family of Karen Rogers, who died in May. They told investigators they discovered there were items missing from their deceased mother’s home.

The items included jewelry, medication, and checks from her bank account. The missing checks also led them to discover that money was missing from Rogers’ account, DCSO said.

The family told deputies they had reason to believe that Rogers’ caretaker, Betsy Lauren Robertson, 35, of Burlington had removed the items and accessed the victim’s checking account during her time caring for their ailing mother.

The sheriff’s office said they determined that Robertson used Rogers’ financial information to access her bank account, making several transactions totaling thousands of dollars. In addition, they said she applied for multiple credit accounts using Rogers’ financial information.

DCSO said it they also learned Robertson recently had similar charges in the City of Durham where she was accused of felony larceny from a healthcare client.

Robertson is now charged with:

8 counts obtaining property by false pretense

1 count exploitation of disabled or elderly

1 county identity theft

The sheriff’s office said Robertson posted a $5,000 bond on her charges and has been released.