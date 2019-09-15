Woman deceased, man in critical condition after domestic shooting in Rolesville

ROLESVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman is deceased and a man is in critical condition after what authorities call a domestic shooting at a Rolesville home Saturday night.

According to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 6500 block of Sunset Manor Drive, south of Rolesville High School, around 9:30 p.m.

Witnesses say the man sustained a gunshot wound and fled to a neighbor’s house for help. He was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition.

The Tactical Response Team responded to search for the woman inside the home and she was found deceased.

CCBI and the Medical Examiner’s Office are assisting in the investigation.

Authorities have not determined a motive for the shooting.

