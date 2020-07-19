Woman dies after being hit by vehicle in beach town at NC line

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — One person suffered serious injuries and later died in a vehicle accident on Saturday morning.
Darris G. Fowler, Horry County Deputy Coroner, identified the victim.
Pamela Harding, 37, of Little River died from injuries after being struck by a motor vehicle, according to Fowler.
Horry County Fire and Rescue crews were dispatched to the 4000 block of Baker Street around 6 a.m.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
Baker Street reopened to traffic around 10:30 a.m.
