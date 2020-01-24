Woman dies after hair, clothing gets caught in raisin processing machine

DEL REY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman died after her hair and clothing got stuck while clearing debris on Friday from a raisin processing machine, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said.
The incident happened at the Del Rey Packing Company in Del Rey.
Officials say the woman died as a result of the trauma she suffered.
Several units are currently on the scene including Sanger Fire and the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.
The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health will handle the investigation.
- 2 dead, 20 injured after massive explosion at Texas warehouse
- Trump becomes 1st president to visit, speak at March for Life rally
- Affordable housing a hot topic as Bernie Sanders’ campaign holds town hall in Durham
- Officials: Child dies after early-morning fire at NC apartment complex
- High on ‘shrooms,’ man pistol-whips transgender woman who wrestled gun away, police say
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now