Woman dies in fiery crash after car hits pole at NC coast

WECT photo of the fiery crash Friday that left a woman dead.

SUPPLY, N.C. (WECT) – A woman died Friday afternoon after her car ran off the road and hit a power pole.

Trooper Justice with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol says the crash happened Friday around 4:30 p.m. on N.C. 211 near the Palmetto Creek subdivision.

Witnesses told the highway patrol the driver was headed east on N.C. 211 toward Southport when she ran off the road right and struck a power pole. Photos from the scene show the victim’s car engulfed in flames.

The driver died as a result of the crash. The woman’s identity has not yet been released.

Brunswick County deputies, fire crews and EMS also responded to the scene.

Investigators aren’t sure what caused the driver to go off the road.

