NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A woman is dead after a motorcycle crash in Newport News.
Police say the crash happened around 7 p.m. at the intersection of Saunders Road and Daphia Circle, which is west of J Clyde Morris Boulevard.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found a single motorcycle crash.
Police said the preliminary investigation revealed that a woman on the motorcycle was traveling westbound on Saunders Road.
Police said the woman was turning along a curved road and crashed into a guardrail.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Her identity has not been made public. No other information was released.