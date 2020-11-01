ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said a woman was arrested after officers responded to a complaint about a suspicious person.

Police said officers responded at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday to a parking lot on Klondyke Avenue for complaints of a suspicious persons loitering.

Officers arrested Dekaila Leigh Simpson, 29, of Asheville, and seized about 142.26 grams of marijuana, two handguns and over $10,600, according to the police department.

Simpson was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute Schedule VI, possession of Schedule VI, maintain a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of carry a concealed weapon.