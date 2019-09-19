Woman finds bullet-riddled dummy, other strange debris on Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) — Karin Harriss came upon an unusual discovery while roaming Carolina Beach Tuesday afternoon – a bullet-riddled dummy stuck in the sand.

“I got closer and I thought it was a tree root ball or something, I didn’t know and then I had to get out of the car and flip it over. I was so surprised,” she said.

Harriss believes that it could have been part of a gun range that drifted to Fort Fisher as a result of Hurricane Dorian. She immediately recognized it because she “used to be in the Army and it looks like what they call an Ivan and you would shoot at it, so that’s why I thought that.”

The dummy, which she named “Dorian” wasn’t the only thing Harriss found. The dummy was surrounded by debris, each piece more bizarre than the last – 45 bottles, light bulbs perfectly intact, a buoy from Pamlico Sound, and even a barnacle-covered coconut that Harriss believes could have originated from the Bahamas.

But just when she thought she found all of her treasure, amazingly Harriss found another bullet-riddled dummy to accompany Dorian. Now having completed her adventure, Harriss already knows what her next one will be — tracking down the owner of the Pamlico Beach buoy.

“Wouldn’t it be cool if someone could find that guy?”

