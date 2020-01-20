Woman flown to NC hospital after dog attack; officials investigate dog fighting

HICKORY GROVE, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman has been flown to a hospital after she was attacked by a dog in rural York County.

The York County Sheriff’s Office said the attack happened Saturday at a home on Sawmill Road near Hickory Grove.

The 71-year-old victim was flown to a hospital in Charlotte for her injuries.

The dog, a pit bull terrier, was seized by York County animal control.

Investigators said the woman was a family member who was at the home tending to several dogs for their owner when one got loose and attacked.

The sheriff’s office said they found 14 dogs in the home and evidence of several violations including dogs which were improperly restrained, aggressive, and lacking adequate food, water, and shelter.

Deputies said they are investigating the possibility that the dogs were used for fighting.

“This incident speaks to the viciousness and violent nature of raising animals for the purpose of fighting and unfortunately caused very serious and unnecessary harm to an innocent and unintended victim,” said York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson. “This activity is cruel, unnecessary and criminal.”

There’s no word on the victim’s condition.

The sheriff’s office continues to investigate the case.

