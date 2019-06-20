Woman forced into van at gunpoint, sexually assaulted in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Two women were attacked at separate locations in Charlotte Wednesday morning, police say. The alleged attackers have not yet been located.

Police say a 26-year-old woman was waiting at a bus stop in the Foxborough neighborhood around 6:15 a.m. when a man pulled up in a white construction van and forced the woman inside at gunpoint. Police say the driver, described as a Hispanic male, drove to another location and sexually assaulted the woman inside the van.

The man was described as being short with a stocky build.

About an hour earlier, around 5 a.m., police say a 63-year-old woman was walking near WT Harris Boulevard when she was approached by a masked man who forced her into a wooded area and attempted to sexually assault her. The man, described by police as a black male in his 20s around 5′0″ with a thin build, reportedly threatened the woman with a weapon.

“She was just out power walking. Doing her normal exercise routine,” police said.

In both cases, the victims said they did not know their attackers.

Anyone with information in the cases is asked to call 911 immediately or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

