Woman found dead in Myrtle Beach motel with large cache of fentanyl, man charged, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A Socastee man has been charged with drug trafficking after police found a large number of illegal drugs during a death investigation at a Myrtle Beach motel.

Myrtle Beach police officers charged Anthony Bernard Williams, 36, with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking heroin, possession of MDMA, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, simple possession of marijuana, resisting arrest, and obstruction of justice. The drugs were found during an investigation into a “non-suspicious death,” according to Cpl. Thomas Vest.

Anthony Bernard Williams (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

The investigation began when police were called to a motel room at 1811 South Ocean Boulevard for a report of an unresponsive woman on Tuesday.

When police arrived, Medic 36 crews were already at the scene and had pronounced the woman as deceased. The cause of death has not been released.

A judge Wednesday denied Williams bond on all of his charges.

“This arrest demonstrates the community’s commitment to work to identify those who wish do us harm and bring them to justice,” Myrtle Beach Chief Amy Prock said. “We will hold those individuals responsible for poisoning our community.”

Prock called this “one of the largest drug arrests this year.” Police say Williams was found with approximately 49,000 milligrams of fentanyl in his possession.

Police are continuing to investigate the death. Anyone with information is asked to call Myrtle Beach police.

