Woman found dead in Orange County yard recently took out restraining orders against 2 men

HURDLE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) – A homicide investigation is underway after a 46-year-old woman was found dead in her front yard – something Orange County neighbors say is the first they remember happening in the small town of Hurdle Mills.

An off-duty deputy found Anne Kirkpatrick here in her front yard while he was driving through the neighborhood.

Friends and neighbors were afraid to talk to CBS 17 on camera because they said they know the killer is still on the loose.

Kirkpatrick lived on Brown Road in Hurdle Mills.

Friends say Kirkpatrick was an animal lover. On Monday, friends were working to find homes for the dozens of farm animals she left behind.

Orange County Animal Control confiscated some that were inside the home.

Friends claim Kirkpatrick had marital problems.

CBS 17 learned Kirkpatrick recently filed two domestic violence orders of protection.

One against her estranged husband, Thomas Kirkpatrick, and another against a man named Timothy Parnell from Roxboro.

Both orders were filed within a week of each other in July.

According to the documents, Kirkpatrick says her husband strangled her and threatened her.

In the order, Kirkpatrick claims her husband was hospitalized multiple times and had threatened suicide.

Documents show the couple had been separated.

Kirkpatrick wanted the court to evict her husband from the home. Records show the court granted that order in August.

The other restraining order was also granted.

It claimed Timothy Parnell became angry with Kirkpatrick because she looked at another man and assaulted her.

CBS 17 worked to track down both Thomas Kirkpatrick and Timothy Parnell but we have been unable to find either man.

CBS 17 did learn there have been no homicides or murder in Hurdle Mills since the Orange County Sheriff’s Office has been keeping electronic records, which is 2001.

