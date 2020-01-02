Woman going 107 mph with Jello shots, beer, vodka in car arrested for DUI

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Holiday woman was arrested and charged with DUI early on New Year’s Day after Florida Highway Patrol troopers say she was caught going 107 mph on I-275.

Troopers say they stopped 22-year-old April Moyer just after 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 1 as she was headed north on I-275 in Pinellas County. An arrest report says she was driving 107 mph in a 65 mph zone at the time.

When troopers pulled her over, they say they noticed Moyer showed signs indicating she was under the influence of alcohol. The arrest report says she had poor balance, bloodshot and glassy eyes and performed poorly on field sobriety tests.

According to the FHP, Moyer said she was coming from St. Pete and admitted she believed she was driving about 80 mph. Troopers say she also rated herself a “1 or 2” on a 1 to 10 scale of impairment.

The arrest report says troopers found jello shots and beer in Moyer’s trunk, as well as an open container of Tito’s vodka inside the vehicle.

Moyer was arrested on a misdemeanor driving under the influence charge. Online jail records show she was released on her own recognizance.

