Woman hurt in pedestrian-involved crash in Garner

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are investigating after they say a woman was hit by a vehicle Thursday night.

According to Garner police, a woman was hit near Garner Road and Foxbury Drive.

At this time, traffic on Garner Road is impacted near Foxbury Drive.

The woman, who has not been identified, was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Garner police say the North Carolina State Highway Patrol will lead the investigation into the crash.

No other details were made available.

CBS 17 has a crew headed out to the scene to find out more.

