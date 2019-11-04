Woman impaled by metal bar that fell off truck on highway

Warning: Video contains material that may be graphic to some; viewer discretion advised

Warning: Video contains material that may be graphic to some; viewer discretion advised

SOUTH SACRAMENTO (KRON) – A woman impaled by a metal rod that fell off a truck in front of her on the highway is in stable condition.

According to CHP South Sacramento, the incident happened Saturday morning on northbound SR-99 south of Fruitridge Road just after 10 a.m.

Officials said the woman was traveling in a Chevy Impala behind a big rig when the large metal bar fell off and landed on the road in front of the car.

Authorities said the metal bar then bounced up and penetrated the right front of the car, going through the engine compartment, then the passenger compartment, and ultimately impaled the woman’s right leg as she was sitting in the right front passenger seat.

The driver was able to exit and call 911.

Authorities said the big rig did not stop and continued on the freeway.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information regarding the location of the big rig is asked to contact Officer Jim Young at 916-681-2300 or by email at jyoung@chp.ca.gov.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now