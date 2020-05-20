Woman in Italy wins 1-million-euro Picasso in charity raffle

Raffle organizers Peri Cochin, left, and Arabenne Reille unbox the painting “Nature morte” by Picasso at Christie’s auction house, Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Paris. After an eight-week delay caused by France’s COVID-19 lockdown, the Christie’s auction house in Paris is hosting a raffle draw Wednesday for “Nature Morte,” an oil on canvas that Picasso painted in 1921. Raffle organizers say they have already raised 5 million euros ($5.4 million) by selling 50,000 tickets online for 100 euros ($109) each. Their hoped-for sales target was 200,000 tickets but the coronavirus crisis complicated the task. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

PARIS (AP) — An Italian woman has been identified as the lucky winner of an oil painting by Pablo Picasso that was offered up in a charity raffle Wednesday.

Raffle organizers identified her as Claudia Borgogno.

Her winning ticket was picked out in an electronic draw at the auction house Christie’s in Paris.

Organizers valued the painting, “Nature Morte,” or Still Life, as being worth 1 million euros ($1.1 million).

“Claudia has won this extraordinary painting tonight that is worth one million and so is a millionaire,” organizer Peri Cochin announced after the winner’s name and winning ticket number were displayed on a screen.

The 51,140 tickets sold for 100 euros ($109) each. Proceeds are going to provide water for villagers in Madagascar and Cameroon.

Organizers said the winner ticket was initially bought by someone else in Italy in December and then seemingly given as a gift to the eventual winner.

The painting was provided by billionaire art collector David Nahmad. He will be paid 900,000 euros for the work.

The painting was the smallest of 300 works by Picasso that Nahmad owns, the largest private collection of works by the Spanish artist.

Tickets were bought in more than 100 countries, with the bulk sold in France, the United States, Switzerland and Italy.

The winner of a similar raffle in 2013 was a 25-year-old fire sprinkler worker from Pennsylvania.