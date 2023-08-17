RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman has been transported to the hospital with serious injuries after getting shot Wednesday evening, police say.

Around 10:45 p.m., Raleigh police responded to shots fired at 3900 Neeley Street. Police say once officers arrived on the scene, they found a woman injured in a shooting. She was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

There are no suspects at this time.

Police say that this incident is no threat to the public.

