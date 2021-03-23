Woman intentionally set fire inside Myrtle Beach resort, warrant says

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman is accused of intentionally setting a fire inside of a Myrtle Beach resort, according to warrants obtained by WBTW.

Kandyce Praniewski, 29, of Myrtle Beach, put flammable material on a stovetop at the Caravelle Resort on North Ocean Boulevard on Feb. 7 — intentionally starting a fire, according to the warrants.

The cabinets caught fire along with other items in the room, warrants show.

Praniewski was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree arson.

Praniewski was released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $10,000 bond, according to booking records.

