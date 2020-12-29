CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was shot and killed Tuesday in northeast Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Officers were called to the Magnolia Terrace Apartment Homes in the 8300 block of Paces Oaks Blvd. around 2 p.m. Tuesday for an assault with a deadly weapon.

As CMPD officers got to the scene, they located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced deceased by Medic.

At this time, CMPD said they do not have any suspects.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.

