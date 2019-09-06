Woman killed, man injured in shooting at NC bank

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) — Greensboro Police say one person is dead and another injured following a shooting at a bank Friday morning.

Police say officers responded to a shots fired call at Premier Federal Credit Union on Yanceyville Street around 8 a.m.

They say the person who died is a woman and they believe this was a domestic situation. The male shooting victim is in the hospital as police investigate.

They are not looking for any suspects at this time.

