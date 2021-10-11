Woman killed, sister injured in ATV crash near Sanford

SANFORD, N.C. (AP) – The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says a woman was killed and her sister injured in a weekend ATV crash.

A report from the patrol says the incident happened when two women were riding the vehicle on a railroad bridge over U.S. Highway 1 near Sanford at around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Officials said the driver lost control, and the ATV fell to the road below.

The patrol says 26-year-old Alexis Stone was the driver and was killed in the accident.

The report says Chelsea Stone was taken to a Chapel Hill hospital with what was described as serious injuries.

No other injuries were reported.  

