Woman kills family; turns gun on self

PHILADELPHIA, PA (CNN) – Philadelphia police say a woman shot and killed her husband and two daughters, and then tried to kill herself.
They say the 29-year-old mother killed her 6-month-old and 6-year-old daughters Monday night.
The woman’s 35-year-old husband was also shot and killed, according to police.
The mother also shot herself, and is listed in critical condition.
Neighbors say they heard about five to seven shots ring out.
An investigation continues.
