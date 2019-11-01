Woman kills her 3 young children, then herself

DEER PARK, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a mother fatally shot her three young children before shooting herself in their suburban Houston home.

In a statement Thursday, Deer Park police said a Harris County medical examiner concluded that 39-year-old Ashley Auzenne shot and killed 11-year-old Parrish Auzenne, 9-year-old Eleanor Auzenne and 7-year-old Lincoln Auzenne before shooting herself.

The bodies were found Tuesday morning in the family’s home in Deer Park, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) east of Houston.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now