ROCHESTER, Ind. (AP) — A woman has been released from prison after serving just over two years for a 2018 crash that killed three siblings who were crossing a rural northern Indiana highway to board a school bus.

Fulton County Prosecutor Michael Marrs tells WNDU-TV that 27-year-old Alyssa Shepherd was released Wednesday from the Rockville Correctional Facility.

She now faces about three years of home detention followed by three years of probation.

Shepherd was sentenced to four years in prison after being convicted on three counts of reckless homicide in connection with the October 2018 crash that killed a 9-year-old girl and her twin 6-year-old half brothers.

A fourth child was seriously injured.