ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – An altercation at a Roanoke Rapids business on Monday led to a woman pulling out a gun and pointing it at a man, police said.

Just after noon, police were called to a business in the 100 block of Becker Driver following a report of a person with a gun inside the store.

Roanoke Rapids police arrived and learned Alice Griffin, 49, was in an argument with Marvin Adams, 46, when he pushed her, police said.

At that point, Griffin pulled out her handgun and pointed it at Adams, police siad.

Both are from the Roanoke Rapids area and were arrested and taken before a magistrate.

Griffin was charged with carrying a concealed weapon after officers learned the business prohibited weapons.

Adams was charged with assault on a female.

They each received a $750 bond and are slated to appear in court on July 15.