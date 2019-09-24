Woman recaptured after family helps her escape patrol car, SC cops say

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) – A woman was arrested after a family member helped in her escape from a patrol car, police said.

According to an incident report from the Timmonsville Police Department, Kimberly Graham was arrested for speeding 81 mph in a 40 mph zone. Graham was then placed in the back of a patrol car.

Family members then showed up at the scene and were at the back of the patrol car “arguing with Graham in the back seat,” said the report.

One of the family members then opened the back door of the patrol car when the officer was filling out a ticket, and Graham jumped out of the vehicle and ran with her handcuffs still on, police said.

Graham was booked into the Florence County Detention Center around 8:40 a.m. Monday, according to booking records. She is charged with:

escape/escape, recapture out of state

speeding, more than 25 mph over the speed limit

driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI- 2nd offense

habitual traffic offenders

Graham remains in the center as of 12:45 p.m. Monday and no bond has been set.

LATEST NEWS:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now