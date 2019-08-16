Woman says rock smashed through her windshield on I-440

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman says she was driving from I-440 to I-40 Wednesday when a rock was thrown from the side of the road and through her windshield.

Brenda Hatley was driving on Interstate-440 around 7 p.m. moved to take exit 16 to eastbound Interstate-40.

A rock then smashed through her windshield – hitting her on the shoulder.

“I’m going and all the sudden it’s like, ‘boom!’ A big explosion. And I’m like, ‘holy cow! What happened?'”

Hatley was heavily bruised on her shoulder by the rock.

It wasn’t until she returned home that she found the rock in the back of her car.

“I want them punished. Somebody could have gotten killed, I could have wrecked and killed somebody or get killed myself. It could have hit me in the head,” Hatley said.

CBS 17’s Colleen Quigley spoke with Hatley about her experience.

You can watch her interview Friday night at 11 p.m.

More headlines from CBS17.com: