Live Now
CBS 17 Interactive Radar

Woman says rock smashed through her windshield on I-440

News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman says she was driving from I-440 to I-40 Wednesday when a rock was thrown from the side of the road and through her windshield.

Brenda Hatley was driving on Interstate-440 around 7 p.m. moved to take exit 16 to eastbound Interstate-40.

A rock then smashed through her windshield – hitting her on the shoulder.

“I’m going and all the sudden it’s like, ‘boom!’ A big explosion. And I’m like, ‘holy cow! What happened?'”

Hatley was heavily bruised on her shoulder by the rock.

It wasn’t until she returned home that she found the rock in the back of her car.

“I want them punished. Somebody could have gotten killed, I could have wrecked and killed somebody or get killed myself. It could have hit me in the head,” Hatley said.

CBS 17’s Colleen Quigley spoke with Hatley about her experience.

You can watch her interview Friday night at 11 p.m.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Local News
More National News
More Weather
More Sports
More Check This Out
More Wake County News
More Durham County News
More Cumberland County News
More Johnston County News
More Orange County News

Don't Miss