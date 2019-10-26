Woman seriously wounds ex-boyfriend in shooting, Fayetteville police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police are investigating after a woman shot her ex-boyfriend Friday night, seriously wounding him, according to a news release.

Officers responded to the 800 block of Ronald Reagan Drive around 9:50 p.m. A woman called 911 and said she had shot her ex-boyfriend. Police arrived to find a woman waiting for them at the front door and a man unresponsive inside the residence, the release said.

The victim was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and is in serious condition, police said.

His name is being withheld.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fayetteville police. No further information was available.

