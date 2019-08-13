Woman set on fire, toddler kidnapped before pursuit ends outside Memphis

OLIVE BRAND, Miss. – (WATN) – A man is in custody after setting a Mississippi woman on fire, threatening to kill a child, then leading police on a chase from Memphis back to Mississippi.

The woman was set on fire in the same Olive Branch neighborhood where Tuesday morning’s police chase ended.

According to Olive Branch police, a woman was taken to the hospital at 2:00 a.m. with 2nd and 3rd degree burns after being assaulted by a man who took her 3-year-old child.

According to MPD, that man, who was driving a white Cadillac, pulled up to an officer in Hickory Hill saying he would kill the child if he couldn’t use a phone. As the officer was walking toward the man’s car, he took off, leading MPD officers on an 11-mile chase.

MPD captured the suspect and the child is unharmed. Two MPD officers were transported to the hospital in non-critical condition. This investigation is ongoing. https://t.co/0j0Ubz3xBX pic.twitter.com/1PWMIb0nba — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 13, 2019

In Olive Branch, the suspect rammed two police cars, injuring two officers before he threw the child out of the car and ran on Lafayette Drive.

The 3-year-old girl was not injured. She is the child of the woman the suspect assaulted.

Officers chased the man down and took him into custody.

The suspect was taken to the hospital after telling officers he had ingested narcotics. The officers who were in the cars he rammed were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

The suspect’s identity has not been released yet, but, he’s expected to face several charges including assault and attempted murder.

