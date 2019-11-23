Woman set SUV on fire at NC coast, police say

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) A woman has been arrested after officials said she intentionally set a vehicle on fire in a parking lot of an apartment complex in Morehead City earlier this month.

On Nov. 11 at 12:44 a.m., the Morehead City Fire Department and the Morehead City Police Department were dispatched to Crystal Coast Apartments on 2109 Mayberry Loop Road.

It was reported that a 2001 Ford Explorer was on fire in the parking lot of the complex.

Upon arrival, the fire department was able to extinguish the fire, but the SUV appeared to be heavily damaged. An investigation was conducted to determine the origin and cause of the fire.

A joint investigation with Morehead City Fire Marshal’s Office and Morehead City police was conducted and it was determined that the fire was intentionally set.

A suspect was identified and arrested on Nov. 15.

Victoria J. Nolon, 27, of Morehead City, was charged with felony breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and felony burning personal property.

Nolon was held on a $5,000 bond.

