Woman shot at SC strip club, man charged after crash, deputies say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man has been charged following a shooting at an adult entertainment club early Tuesday morning.

Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to calls about a gunshot victim outside of Bucks Racks and Ribs, located at 805 Frontage Road in Greenville at around 2 a.m.

Investigators said the shooting happened in the parking lot of the business after an argument.

A woman was driven to a nearby hospital for treatment of her injuries before deputies arrived on-scene.

Jordan Robert Bryan

At around 2:30 a.m., a K9 deputy saw a vehicle on Edwards Road that matched the description of the possible suspect in the club shooting on Frontage Road.

The deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop and sped away, officials said.

They later found the suspect’s vehicle crashed a short distance away, but the driver had run away.

A K9 unit later apprehended the suspect, identified as Jordan Robert Bryan.

Raquel Alfonso, a resident of Cardinal Drive, said Tuesday that Bryan was hiding behind a vehicle parked in her driveway when she heard deputies yell that he was under arrest.

“When I got close to the door, I heard cops kind of screaming at him, like ‘Put the gun down,’” she said.

Alfonso added that there was a heavy law enforcement presence on the street when Bryan was placed in handcuffs.

“The lights from the cars were kind of bouncing off the windows, and when we actually got outside there were officers everywhere, so they really had it under control I think.”

Bryan was taken to an area hospital for treatment, where he remains at this time.

He was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, driving under suspension, failure to stop for blue light and resisting arrest.

Sheriff’s Office officials said Bryan will be booked into the Greenville County Detention Center once he is released from the hospital.

