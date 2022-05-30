DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman was shot early Monday at an apartment complex near Interstate-40 in Durham, police said.

Around 7:45 a.m., Durham police responded to a shooting call from an apartment complex in the 5100 block of Old Chapel Hill Road, which is near the I-40, 15-501 interchange.

Responding officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

Durham police did not elaborate on her injuries other than saying they were believed to be non-life threatening.

The shooting remains under investigation. No suspect information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.