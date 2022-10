DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have identified the victim of a deadly shooting early Thursday morning.

Police found 34-year-old Julie Lindsey around 1:40 a.m. in the 1300 block of South Roxboro Street. She was pronounced dead by EMS responders.

Police are still investigating this shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator A. Ramos at (919)943-0972 or Crime Stoppers at (919) 683-1200.