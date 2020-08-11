Woman sought at NC coast after dog bites 2 people during beach walk, police say

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) — Nags Head Police say they are seeking the help of residents in identifying a woman walking a dog that bit people on the beach over the weekend.

According to police, the incident happened on the morning of Saturday near the Bainbridge Street Beach Access.

Reports say the woman was walking what appears to be a Chow Mix which was on a long leash.

The dog in question bit two people who were nearby during the walk, police said.

Police released photos of the woman, who appeared to be talking on a cellphone while walking at least one dog.

If anyone has information, please call the Nags Head Police Department at 252-441-6386.

Courtesy – Nags Head Police

Courtesy – Nags Head Police

