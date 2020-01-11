Woman speaks out after she’s charged with abuse of vulnerable adult

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) – A Marion woman has been charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult after deputies say she struck the victim with a belt.

Deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office say Odette Akers, 43, was an in-home nursing aid on West Sellers Road during the time of the incident.

On Oct. 13, Akers “assaulted a victim who is a vulnerable adult by striking her with a belt,” according to the warrant.

Akers was released Wednesday on bond.

On Friday evening, Akers called the WBTW newsroom to defend herself. She tells WBTW the allegations against her are false. She says she did not strike the victim with a belt and says the truth will be revealed at a later date.

“All I ask is that the Marion County Sheriff’s Office do a thorough investigation of the case,” Akers told WBTW. “That is all I need to clear my name.”

Akers says she is a former police officer in the WBTW viewing area.

WBTW is working to obtain the incident report in the case.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now