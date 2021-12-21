Woman strategically steals hoverboard from SC Walmart, police say

CLOVER, S.C. (WJZY) – The York County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who they said strategically stole a hoverboard from a Clover Walmart.

The well-planned theft occurred at 4:15 p.m. on Dec. 9 at a local Walmart in Clover.

According to deputies, the woman purchased groceries and a single hoverboard from Walmart and left the store. She placed the purchases in a blue compact vehicle, put on a dark-colored jacket, a face mask and put her hair in a ponytail and re-entered the store, and stole a black hoverboard, they said.

Deputies said when the security alarm activated, she presented the receipt for the first hoverboard she purchased to employees, and then continued to the parking lot.

Anyone with information is asked to call the York County Sheriff’s Office at 803-396-8426.