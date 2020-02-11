Woman tried to run other driver off road after fight and Facebook fracas, police say

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) – A Loris woman is facing an attempted murder charge after allegedly trying to run someone off the road following a fight.

Marlena Jackson, 42, of Loris, is charged with one count of attempted murder, according to J. Reuben Long Detention Center booking records. She was booked around 6:30 p.m. Saturday and remains in the jail. No bond has been set. Marlena Jackson, 42, of Loris Marlena Jackson, 42, of Loris, is charged with one count of attempted murder, according to J. Reuben Long Detention Center booking records. She was booked around 6:30 p.m. Saturday and remains in the jail. No bond has been set.

Officers responded to the Loris Police Department on Saturday for a report of harassment, an incident report from Horry County police said. The victim stated to police she was leaving home and saw a woman at the top of her road who made several posts on Facebook about the victim.

The victim reported the suspect, identified in the report as Jackson, tried to run her off the road. The victim also stated the suspect ran into a ditch after trying to strike the victim’s vehicle with her vehicle.

While investigating the harassment report, the victim told police of a “physical altercation” that happened in the area of Cedar Branch Road with the suspect, according to the report. Dispatch was able to confirm there was a “physical altercation.”

Officers responded to the location of this along Blue Sky Road in the Loris area, where they spoke with a witness, the report also said. The witness reported that suspect used her vehicle to strike another vehicle. The witness also reported the suspect tried to run over the same vehicle “in an attempt to cause serious injury or death.”

Officers also responded to another location in the area of Redenbo Drive, where the suspect was last seen, added the report. Officers found the vehicle they say was involved in the crime parked behind a home with front end damage. Dispatch ran the plate number and it returned as registered to the suspect. Officers were notified that the suspect was in a home on Redenbo Drive and the suspect was arrested.

The report stated that Jackson “did write in a voluntary statement that she did drive her vehicle into the victim’s mother’s vehicle in attempts to run her and the victim into the ditch.”

LATEST HEADLINES: