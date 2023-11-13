ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Roanoke Rapids police are looking for a Northampton County woman who is wanted for breaking into a restaurant and assaulting an employee.

Around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a restaurant in the 1600 block of Julian R. Allsbrook Highway in reference to a hold-up alarm.

Upon arrival, they learned that a female customer, later identified as Britney Nicole Flythe, 32, of Rich Square, had assaulted an employee, according to police.

Prior to the assault, Flythe had aggressively pulled open a locked drive-thru window. This caused damage to the window.

Surveillance video showed Flythe throwing a hot beverage at the employee through the forced-opened drive-thru window, police said.

Warrants are outstanding on Flythe for felony breaking and entering to terrorize, simple assault, and injury to property. Flythe had left the scene before the police department’s arrival.

If anyone knows Flythe or her whereabouts, they are encouraged to contact the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at (252) 533-2810, or Halifax County CrimeStoppers through their website application at www.halifaxcountycrimestoppers.org