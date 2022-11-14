UPDATE: The York County Sheriff’s Office said all three children were found safe off Hwy 901 in Rock Hill near I-77.

Deputies said the children will be checked out by EMS.

Earvin was taken into custody with warrants obtained for kidnapping.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The York County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman accused of kidnapping three children Sunday morning.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, three kids, aged seven, five and nine months, were taken from their apartment on Bromley Village Drive in Fort Mill around 10 a.m. Sunday morning by family member Jami’la Earvin.

Earvin left with them in a 2012 tan Nissan Altima with South Carolina license plate number IV1023V. A picture of the car can be seen below:

Photo of the 2012 Nissan Altima Photo of Jami’la Earvin (Courtesy: York County Sheriff’s Office)

Earvin did not have permission to take the children anywhere, deputies said. They are unsure of what direction Earvin was headed.

Deputies also said an AMBER Alert has been requested.

Family members haven’t been able to contact Earvin, and noticed the car seat and formula for the infant were left behind.