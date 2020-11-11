Woman wanted for shooting into car during road rage incident on I-77, police say

FORT MILL, S.C. (WJZY) – The Fort Mill Police Department is looking for a woman who they say shot into a car during a road rage incident on an I-77 exit ramp in Fort Mill.

The incident happened around 10:55 a.m. Monday in the area of I-77 southbound and the exit ramp to Highway 160, police said.

A woman, identified as “Ms. Stuwa,” told officers that another woman driving a black Nissan Altima fired one shot into her vehicle, which passed behind her seat and into the passenger side area.

Stuwa stated that she had exited on to the ramp, intending to turn west on Highway 160, when she noticed a vehicle approaching from behind at a high rate of speed. Stuwa then slowed down and tapped her brakes, in an effort to warn the vehicle that traffic was stopped ahead, police said.

At that time, the suspect pulled up beside Stuwa, and words were exchanged between the two. As Stuwa put her window back up, to avoid further confrontation, she said that she heard one gunshot. The suspect vehicle then went ahead of her on to Highway 160.

While in traffic, at that location, Stuwa took a video of the other woman and her vehicle, with her cellphone, and contacted police. The initial investigation revealed that the “temporary” tag that was displayed on the suspect’s vehicle, appears to not be legitimate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Mill Police Department at 803-547-2022 or Crime Stoppers of York County at 877-409-4321.

Latest headlines from FOX 46