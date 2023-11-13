DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department has charged a Morrisville woman with second-degree murder in connection to a crash that killed a passenger last month.

Around 3 a.m. on Oct. 5, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Page Road near Comstock Road.

According to police, 22-year-old Nyasia Palmer was driving a Hyundai Sonata traveling northeast on Page Road when she lost control of her vehicle and ran off the road to the right.

Police say the vehicle slid sideways across a median before entering a wooded area. The vehicle then struck a large tree and went airborne before landing upside down in the roadway.

According to police, Palmer was driving 113 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone.

Elijah Hawkins-Maynor, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other passengers, a man and a woman, sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Palmer also sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Palmer was also charged with felony death by vehicle, two counts of felony serious injury by vehicle, speeding, failure to maintain lane control, reckless driving, misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, and driving while license revoked.

She is currently being held in the Durham County Jail without bond.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to call Investigator G.L. Munter at 919-560-4935 ext. 29448.