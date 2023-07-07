RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (WSPA) — Deputies identified the woman they said “caused senseless damage” to a funeral home in Rutherford County.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said Misty Danielle Collins, of Blacksburg, is the suspect.

Misty Danielle Collins (Source: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies said she uprooted many potted plants around Eggers Funeral Home, broke property lighting, broke a security camera, bathed using a water hose, and destroyed several windows in the property’s garage and storage building.

Collins is currently incarcerated on unrelated charges in Cherokee County Detention Center.

She will be extradited back to Rutherford County to face the following charges breaking and entering, misdemeanor larceny, and injury to real property.