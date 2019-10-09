Woman’s body found on side of Rocky Mount road

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – The body of a woman was found along a road Wednesday morning in Rocky Mount.

The body was found in the 900 block Greysons Road just after 9:5 a.m.

EMS and Rocky Mount Fire Department first responders arrived but pronounced the woman dead on scene, police said.

The Rocky Mount Police Department is currently investigating the incident.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about this incident, please contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111 or Text-A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637). Your text is completely anonymous.

